Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to Libya

Azerbaijani Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to Libya's Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Abdul Hamid Dbeibah over the deaths of senior Libyan military officials in a plane crash in Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

In his letter, Hasanov said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, whom I personally knew, along with other personnel, as a result of the crash of the Dassault Falcon 50-type jet returning from an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased.”

The aircraft was carrying a Libyan military delegation that had been in Türkiye for official defence-related meetings. It crashed while returning from Ankara, killing Lieutenant General al-Haddad and several other senior officers.

Libyan authorities declared national mourning following the incident, describing the crash as a major loss for the country’s armed forces.

News.Az