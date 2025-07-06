Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to the Turkish side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The letter says: "I am saddened by the news that in the area of the "Pençe-Kilit (Claw-Lock) counter-terrorism operation, during search-and-rescue measures conducted to find the body of a Turkish Armed Forces officer who became Shehid on May 28, 2022 as a result of a fire opened by terrorists, 19 Turkish servicemen were affected by methane gas in a cave on July 6 of this year, 5 of whom became Shehids.

Your grief is our grief too. We always stand by the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support them.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".

Note that five Turkish military personnel died from methane gas exposure during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq.

