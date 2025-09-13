Azerbaijan defense minister extends condolences to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has conveyed his condolences to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, News.Az reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries of a group of servicemen of the Pakistan Armed Forces resulting from the terrorist attack in the northwestern region of Pakistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a swift recovery to all those injured.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."

