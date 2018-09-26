Azerbaijan defense minister meets reps of China’s Poly Technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" in Baku



Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation headed by Vice President of Poly Technologies Inc., which is part of the defense industry of China Liu Jianmin, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional security and a number of issues of mutual interest in the sphere of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

News.Az

News.Az