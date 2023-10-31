Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, met with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, Colonel General He Weidong, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az