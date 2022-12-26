Azerbaijan defuses 10 landmines, 233 UXOs in its liberated territories last week
10 Jul 2024
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 12 to 17 December, 8 anti-personnel landmines, 2 anti-tank landmines as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 369 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.