Azerbaijan defuses 191 more landmines in its liberated territories
- 11 Mar 2024 12:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last week, 128 anti-personnel and 63 anti-tank landmines, as well as 316 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 997 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.