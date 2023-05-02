Azerbaijan demined more than 660 landmines in its liberated territories last week
01 May 2023
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 1 to 30 April, 142 anti-personnel and 420 anti-tank landmines, as well as 902 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 4,651 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.