Azerbaijan denies baseless allegations about targeting civilian workers at metal smelter plant to be constructed in Armenia - MFA

Azerbaijan denies baseless allegations about targeting civilian workers at the metal smelter plant to be constructed in Armenia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports.

“As usual, this is another fabrication by Armenia to mislead the attention from its military provocations on Azerbaijan and the negative transboundary impact of the plant,” he wrote on his Twitter page.


