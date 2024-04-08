Azerbaijan detains two persons disseminating misinformation allegedly escalation of tension on border with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In recent days, in some social networks, unfounded misinformation, fake news that does not reflect reality regarding the increase in tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, having martyrs and wounded in the Azerbaijan Army, the readiness of military units and heavy artillery weapons, the imposition of a curfew in the territory of Lachin region have been circulated by several people,” it was noted in the joint information of the Media Development Agency and the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

It was also stated in the information that as a result of the investigations conducted by the State Security Service, it was determined that the persons who spread such information, which caused concern in the society- are the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyev Rashad Balagha oglu born in 1977 and Malikov Parviz Ramiz oglu born in 1973, necessary legal procedural measures were taken to prevent them from spreading such information.

The Media Development Agency and the State Security Service cautioned that engaging in the mentioned actions carries significant legal consequences. They advised media entities and journalists against utilizing unreliable information sourced from social networks whose origins are uncertain. They encouraged citizens to consistently demonstrate discernment in such instances and emphasized the importance of not trusting unsubstantiated information that lacks official verification when encountered on social platforms.

