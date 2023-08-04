Azerbaijan detects 428 landmines in liberated territories during last month - ANAMA

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) announced monthly information (01.07.2023 - 31.07.2023) on the operations carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation, News.az reports citing ANAMA.

According to the information, 190 anti-personnel mines, 238 anti-tank mines, and 525 unexploded military ordnance (UXO) were found in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Lachin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

4226,5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az