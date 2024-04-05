Azerbaijan detects minefield at cemetery in liberated Aghdaban village - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the inspection of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a minefield was detected at the cemetery in the Aghdaban village of the Kalbajar district, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was revealed that anti-personnel mines of the POMZ-2M type were installed in the area by using a method of trip wire.

It should be noted that mines of this type have a circular radius of destruction and cause serious consequences due to fragmentation.

The mines installed to commit provocations against civilians and servicemen were neutralized by engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army and seized from the area in compliance with safety rules.

Activities on clearance the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance are underway.

News.Az