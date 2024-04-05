Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects minefield at cemetery in liberated Aghdaban village - VIDEO

During the inspection of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a minefield was detected at the cemetery in the Aghdaban village of the Kalbajar district, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was revealed that anti-personnel mines of the POMZ-2M type were installed in the area by using a method of trip wire.

It should be noted that mines of this type have a circular radius of destruction and cause serious consequences due to fragmentation.

The mines installed to commit provocations against civilians and servicemen were neutralized by engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army and seized from the area in compliance with safety rules.

Activities on clearance the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance are underway.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

