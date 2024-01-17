Azerbaijan developing new support mechanism for entrepreneurs in liberated territories

Azerbaijan developing new support mechanism for entrepreneurs in liberated territories

A new mechanism is being created to support entrepreneurs operating in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, said Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Entrepreneurship Development under the Ministry of Economy.

Khaliyev made the remarks while speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, News.Az reports.

"The mechanism will be applied from February 2024," Khaliyev noted.

News.Az