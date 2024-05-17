Azerbaijan develops draft law on decarbonization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is developing a draft law on decarbonization, the country’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, said on Friday.

Speaking at an event titled “Raising Ambition, Delivering Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum,” Minister Babayev noted that climate changes continue to cause major consequences in various countries, preventing economic and business development in general, News.Az reports.The minister stressed that Azerbaijan remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.“Azerbaijan is currently implementing major measures for the transition to green energy and attracting investments. As a result of the work done today, 30 percent of Azerbaijan's energy supply by 2030 will consist of green energy. The construction of solar, wind and hydro power plants continues as a result of the investments attracted by Azerbaijan in connection with green energy production,” he added.

News.Az