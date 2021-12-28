Azerbaijan develops e-map of monuments of Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

An e-map of the monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has been developed, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said Tuesday at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year, News.Az reports.

Karimov noted that there are information boards on 46 historical monuments of this city.

“The museums of occupation and victory have been established in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. The Ministry of Culture also took part in the restoration of the House-Museum of Bulbul in Shusha. The project entitled "Qarabaga kitabla gedek" ("Let’s go to Karabakh with a book") has been implemented. The Book Fund of Karabakh has been created,” the minister added.

News.Az