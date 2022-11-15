Azerbaijan develops employment map

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employment map has been developed in Azerbaijan, Mustafa Abbasbeyli, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, said on Tuesday.

Abbasbeyli made the remarks at the Baku International CEO Summit held under the motto “Building a Better Future”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the map contains regional, demographic and other information.

“In the future, the map will allow monitoring factors such as population growth, the number of jobs, man and woman employees, as well as schoolchildren and students. This, in turn, will help determine whether there is a need to create schools, higher education institutions, or new workplaces in the country’s regions,” the agency chairman added.

The Baku International CEO Summit, organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, brought together chief executive officers of local and international companies, officials from state institutions, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

The event featured discussions and an exchange of views on the worldwide innovations in the field of management, modern innovations, and technology development, as well as advanced practices.

News.Az is an official media partner of the Baku International CEO Summit.

News.Az