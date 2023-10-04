Azerbaijan did great job in organizing International Astronautical Congress - Turkish Space Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has done a really great job in hosting the International Astronautical Congress, Head of the Turkish National Space Agency Serdar Huseyin Yildirim said during the reception of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, News.az reports.

According to him, deep space exploration, space tourism, the use of the Moon as a base, flights to Mars and much more are actively discussed at this event.

He noted that, in three months, Türkiye will send its first astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a scientific mission, which proves Türkiye's active progress in this field.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in Baku on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion at the International Astronautics Congress.

The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until October 6.

