Azerbaijan disclosed list of military personnel to be handed over to Armenia

As a result of negotiations held between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, in the spirit of commitment to the principle of humanism, as a measure of mutual trust between the two countries and an indicator of goodwill, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 persons of Armenian origin by Azerbaijan, and by Armenia - 2 Azerbaijani military personnel, News.az reports.

List of military personnel whom Azerbaijan will transfer to Armenia:

Persons arrested during anti-terror measures carried out on December 13-14, 2020 in the Hadrut direction (26 people):

1. Avakyan Hrach Arzumanovich

2. Serobyan Gegham Samvelovich

3. Hovhannisyan Haykaz Koryunovich

4. Tosunyan Levon Ashotovich

5. Artur Eduardovich Bagdasaryan

6. Stepanyan David Stepanovich

7. Gerabyan Hrayr Grachovich

8. Mikaelyan Andranik Vazgenovich

9. Avakyan Serop Surenovich

10. Kostanyan Narek Aghaovich

11. Harutyunyan Varazdat Seryozhevich

12. Martoyan Manuk Ovanesovich

13. Vardanyan Arsen Araikovich

14. Dilanyan Arman Vazgenovich

15. Tadevosyan Hrayr Vardanovich

16. Bakhrikyan Vaagan Edikovich

17. Aramyan Karen Armenovich

18. Sukiasyan Andranik Srapovich

19. Martirosyan Gevorg Samvelovich

20. Kirakosyan Eduard Armeni

21. Gevorkyan Robert Hovikovich

22. Yeghiazaryan Sasun Seyranovich

23. Akopyan Volodya Gagikovich

24. Avakyan Tigran Manikovich

25. Saghatelyan Grigor Seiranovich

26. Avetisyan Vagharshak Ashotovich

Persons detained at various times at the border, as well as at the Lachin checkpoint (6 people):

1. Rafaelyan Vladimir Otari

2. Sargsyan Ishkhan Ashoti

3. Ovagimyan Harutyun Yurikovich

4. Kazaryan Karen Ashotovich

5. Voskanyan Gagik Ashoti

6. Eulchekchan Viken Abraham

The list of 32 people does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity, Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif Khachaturyan, Alyosha Khosrovyan.

