Azerbaijan discloses latest data on new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 649 new COVID-19 cases, 1,720 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 326,056 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 304,580 of them have recovered, and 4,666 people have died. Currently, 16,810 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,244 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,321,511 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

