Azerbaijan discloses list of Armenia’s destroyed military equipment

On October 7, the Azerbaijan Army, successfully pushing forward in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from Armenian troops, the Defense Ministry informs.

During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, military equipment and other combat assets of the enemy were destroyed.

The total enemy losses from September 27 to 05:30 am on October 7 are as follows:

- up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles;

- up to 270 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;

- up to 60 Air Defense means;

- 11 command-control and command-observation posts;

- 8 ammunition depots;

- up to 150 vehicles;

- 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.


