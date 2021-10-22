Azerbaijan discloses number of mines and munitions detected in liberated lands (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan revealed the number of mines and munitions detected in territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War on the border with Armenia and the state border with Iran, News.Az reports citing State Border Service.

As a result of search operations carried out on a 211-hectare section of Azerbaijan’s border with Armenia and on a 77-hectare section of the state border with Iran, over the past period since the liberation, 1,370 antipersonnel and 1,438 anti-tank mines, 218 unexploded munitions, 50 weapons, 9,560 munitions of different calibers, fuses were found.

The search, detection, and disposal of mines and unexploded munitions by engineering units to ensure the safe movement of personnel and military equipment in the border areas are of particular importance.





News.Az