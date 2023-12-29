Azerbaijan discloses number of schools to be built in liberated territories in coming years

Over 100 new schools are planned to be built in the liberated Azerbaijani territories by 2026, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television (AzTV), News.Az reports.

The minister noted that during the Armenian occupation, there was a status for schools of IDPs.

“This is an exceptional situation in and of itself. Since there are no IDPs left in Azerbaijan, there should not be such schools either. Within the 'Great Return' program, schools and teachers are returning to their homeland. We believe that these schools will become places for providing quality educational services,” he said.

“The people returning to their homeland include teachers. We are focusing on employing them at schools in their residence areas,” the minister added.

