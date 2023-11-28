Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas produced from Chirag platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chirag platform located in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has produced more than 104 million tons of oil and nearly 24 billion cubic meters of gas, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

According to the ministry, in the first half of 2023, the total production from the platform amounted to 23,000 barrels per day.

The first oil from the ACG block was obtained from the Chirag field in November 1997. The Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field located about 100km east of Baku is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin. When the Contract of the Century was signed in 1994, the reserves of the block were predicted to be 511 million tons, but later this indicator was determined to be 1.072 billion tons.

