Azerbaijan dismisses info about shelling of Azerbaijani vehicles by Armenian side
Social media reports alleging that the Ural truck belonging to the Azerbaijani Army was subjected to mortar fire by the Armenian armed forces and the Azerbaijani side suffered losses are false, News.Az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry noted that the equipment of the Azerbaijani Army in full force is in place.