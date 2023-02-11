Azerbaijan dispatches second mobile field hospital to Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid to Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country, News.Az quoted Arastun Aliyev, a ministry representative, as saying.

He said that the second mobile field hospital, equipped with all kinds of medical equipment and supplies that will provide examination, surgery, and treatment of the most seriously injured patients, has been dispatched to Türkiye.

“18 medical personnel, which include professional surgeons, traumatologists, resuscitators, thoracic surgeons with extensive experience in the military field conditions, will provide assistance to the injured. The mobile field hospital is equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents,” the ministry representative added.

News.Az