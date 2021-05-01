Azerbaijan documents 1,213 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, 2,104 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 320,322 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 291,564 of them have recovered, and 4,538 people have died. Currently, 24,220 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,692 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,253,878 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az