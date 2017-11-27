Azerbaijan does not accept the candidacy of Russia's new ambassador

Azerbaijan does not accept the candidacy of Russia's new ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not receive an agrement from Azerbaijan for appointing a new ambassador Georgy Zuyev.

According to Oxu.az, haqqin was informed about it from the sources of Russia's MFA.

It should be noted that according to the rules of diplomatic relations, before the appointment of the ambassador, the host party is requested to have an agrement, that is, prior consent for the delivery of credentials.

Azerbaijan rejected Russia's apply for agrement for Georgy Zuyev. As it became known to haqqin.az, this is due to the prominent pro-Armenian position of Georgy Zuev.

News.Az

News.Az