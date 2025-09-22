Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in six years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports have doubled over the past six years, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said on Monday.

He made the announcement at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The deputy minister noted that oil and gas still account for a large share of GDP and exports.

“In addition, non-oil exports have nearly doubled over the past six years. More than 170 enterprises are operating in industrial zones, with over $4 billion invested and more than 10,000 jobs created. Previously, our non-oil exports consisted primarily of agricultural products. Now, the share of processed agricultural and industrial products has significantly increased. Innovation and technology are essential for building a competitive industry,” Bashirli emphasized.

News.Az