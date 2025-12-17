Azerbaijan, Egypt mull parliament ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Houssam-Eldine Reda, on Wednesday to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current level of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, emphasising the role and support of their heads of state in developing bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the Milli Majlis and both chambers of the Egyptian Parliament. Gafarova noted that reciprocal visits by parliamentary delegations and active engagement within friendship groups have contributed to the strengthening of relations.

Ambassador Houssam-Eldine Reda reaffirmed his commitment to further enhancing interparliamentary cooperation, alongside collaboration in other areas.

The meeting also addressed other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az