Azerbaijan granted chairmanship of CICA

In accordance with the recommendation of the Senior Officials Committee (SOC) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the CICA Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs has approved the Azerbaijan’s chairmanship bid in the years 2024-2026, Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

In accordance with the decision, Azerbaijan will host the CICA Ministerial Council meeting in 2024 and Summit of the Council of the CICA Heads of State or Government in 2026.

News.Az