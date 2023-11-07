Azerbaijan elected vice-president of UNESCO General Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference has begun, News.az reports.

The President of the 41st session of the General Conference made a speech.

During the session, elections took place for a new president and vice-presidents of the General Conference, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of commissions and committees.

Azerbaijan was elected vice-president of the UNESCO General Conference.

During the session, the agenda of the General Conference will be adopted.

A report from the General Director on the activities of the structure in 2018-2021 will be heard, as well as a report on the activities of the Executive Board and the implementation of the program.

As part of the 42nd session, a discussion of UNESCO's general policies will take place, as well as a forum of the organization's partners and youth.

The 42nd session of the General Conference will continue until November 22.

News.Az