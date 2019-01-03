Azerbaijan eliminates assessment of first-graders` knowledge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Education Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has signed a decree which cancels the Small & Large Summative Assessment in the first grades of secondary schools. Only Small Summative Assessment will be carried out now in second and third grades of schools, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Each secondary school will now conduct the large summative assessment at the end of each half-year. In particular, in the 4th, 9th and 11th grades on all subjects, in 5-7th classes on the subjects envisaged for secondary education and in 5-8th classes of lyceums and gymnasiums, and on three additional subjects to be approved by the Pedagogical Council.

Large Summative Assessment will be organized in 10th grades of schools not focused on certain subjects (the assessment there will relate to subjects for final grades) and in schools focused on certain maximum three subjects approved by the Pedagogical Council. The same principle will be applied to 10th grades of lyceums and gymnasiums. In 5-8th grades of secondary schools and 10th grades of secondary schools not focused on certain subjects, except subjects for final grades endorsed by the Pedagogical Council’s decision, will be assessed on maximum three subjects approved by the Pedagogical Council.

Large Summative Assessment is conducted on a 100-point scale, while Small Summative Assessment is carried out by the teacher at least three and not more than six times in each half-year on all subjects.

News.Az

