Azerbaijan establishes headquarters in connection with coronavirus threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has established a headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers consisting of senior officials of the relevant government bodies and agencies in order to prevent the danger that coronavirus can cause on the territory of Azerbaijan, to carry out preventive and urgent measures, the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

Expert groups consisting of relevant experts were established to take preventive measures and monitor the whole territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Hotline numbers will also be working from 28 February 2020, 10:00 to inform the public and prevent disinformation.

Hotline numbers are: +994 12 492 41 61, +994 12 492 75 54, +994 12 505 03 30, + 994 12 505 13 33.

It should be noted that on January 30, 2020, Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the “Action Plan for the Prevention of Spreading new coronavirus (2019-n CoV) in the Azerbaijan Republic” and the planned measures are being implemented.

News.Az

News.Az