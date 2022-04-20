Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Estonia celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia, News.Az reports. 

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia. We send our best wishes to the government and people of the Republic of Estonia on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of cooperation.”


