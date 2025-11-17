Azerbaijan, EU discuss cooperation on religious freedoms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Religious Associations, met Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, on Monday to discuss the country’s policy on multiculturalism, religious freedoms, and projects focused on developing religious education.

Mammadov said that initiatives carried out in the religious sphere under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership show that equal conditions have been created for all religious and ethnic minorities, and that Azerbaijan places particular importance on preserving their historical and cultural heritage, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Kujundžić noted that promoting Azerbaijan’s model of coexistence is especially important for helping to end religious conflicts, which she described as a key component of current global security challenges. She also expressed readiness to support projects aimed at deepening Azerbaijan–EU ties.

The meeting additionally reviewed prospects for future cooperation on religious issues between Azerbaijan and the EU.

News.Az