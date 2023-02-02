Azerbaijan expands cooperation with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Chairman of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) Mohammad Abunayyan, the ministry told News.az.

Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia economic ties are developing, and business relations are expanding. He noted that increasing energy efficiency, as well as the renewable energy development, are among the priorities of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of modern challenges. In this regard, the start of construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant by the company in Azerbaijan in 2022, a new page has opened in the development of energy projects.

The sides discussed the incentives applied to green energy projects, as well as a seawater desalination project.

ACWA Power, one of the leading energy companies in Saudi Arabia, was founded in 2004. The company is engaged in renewable energy generation and water desalination projects.

