Azerbaijan expects Armenia to take real steps towards peace - MP

Since the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan has been doing everything possible to ensure peace in the region, MP Nagif Hamzayev told News.Az.

He noted that over the past period, Azerbaijan has put forward the same conditions during contacts at various levels and repeatedly stated its commitment to the peace agenda. “Unfortunately, Armenia continues to seek unfounded pretexts to delay the peace process. Especially, some forces inciting Armenia for revanchism led to a failure to conclude a peace treaty,” the lawmaker said.

MP Hamzayev pointed out that the local anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September 2023 put an end to the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh and eliminated separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Baku still expects real steps from Armenia to get closer to peace. “Armenia delayed response to the text of the draft peace treaty for 70 days. However, later, the recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the mutual exchange of detained military personnel, as well as Armenia’s support for Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29, were regarded as a positive step by numerous countries and international organizations,” MP Hamzayev added.

“We must be sure that Armenia has completely abandoned its revanchist ideas. Armenia should take real steps not only in words but also in deeds,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that first of all, Yerevan must fulfill its obligations regarding the unblocking of communication lines in the region and the return of 8 Azerbaijani villages which are still under the Armenian occupation.

He also called on Armenia to recognize the right of Western Azerbaijanis

to return to their ancestral lands. “Azerbaijan has already initiated a specific program for coexistence in its Karabakh region. Armenia should also have a program related to coexistence and recognize the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands,” the MP said.

“I think that as Azerbaijan contributes to this process, Armenia should also show a political will. Armenia should take real steps towards peace. I believe that Azerbaijan's policy towards ensuring peace in the region will give its logical result. I believe that Armenia and its patrons will understand Azerbaijan's policy and peace will prevail. Peace will be ensured in the region after Armenia gives up its territorial claims to Azerbaijan” MP Hamzayev added.

