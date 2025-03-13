Azerbaijan expects EU’s new policy towards South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan wants to see the European Union’s new policy towards the South Caucasus region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.

"We want to see the European Union's new policy regarding our region. The arming of Armenia could be a new element of fragmentation," Hajiyev said at a panel session on “Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry” held as part of the 12th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Noting that new realities have emerged after the post-Soviet era, the presidential aide emphasized that Azerbaijan approaches these realities with reliability.

"We do not expect anyone to shape the world order. We are trying to unite countries that share common views on the region. Azerbaijan is aware of the events occurring in its neighborhood. The Russia-Ukraine war and the developments in the Middle East are known. Considering these realities, we are working to strengthen Central Asia-Azerbaijan relations in our foreign policy. We have historical ties with these countries. The Organization of Turkic States is also a new reality. Georgia-Azerbaijan cooperation can serve as an example for Armenian counterparts. The Caspian Sea does not divide us; it unites us," he added.

News.Az