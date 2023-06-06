Azerbaijan expects political will from Armenia in three directions - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations on the text of the bilateral peace agreement were held within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said today at the special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, News.az reports.

Mr. Bayramov emphasized that the negotiations held in Washington, Brussels, Moscow, and Chisinau during the last few weeks made it possible to better understand the positions of the parties.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan expects mutual political will from the Armenian side to eliminate differences of opinion on three specific directions that form the agenda of bilateral discussions. In this context, the continuation of the illegal military presence of Armenia in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, consistent interference in our internal affairs, obstruction of dialogue between the central authorities of Azerbaijan and local residents of Armenian origin of the Karabakh region, and the conduct of a smear campaign on an international scale, including within the framework of the OSCE, are among Azerbaijan-Armenia it was pointed out that it is the main obstacle to negotiations on interstate normalization.

