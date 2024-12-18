Azerbaijan exports over 23.5 bcm of natural gas in 2024

Azerbaijan exports over 23.5 bcm of natural gas in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported more than 23.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas between January and November 2024.

The total value of the exported natural gas surpassed $7.6 billion during this period, News.az reports, citing the State Customs Committee. However, the volume of natural gas exports decreased by 3.5%, while its value dropped by 40.5% compared to the same period in 2023.Natural gas represented 31.24% of Azerbaijan's overall exports.Throughout January-November 2024, Azerbaijan’s total trade volume with other countries amounted to $43.109 billion.

News.Az