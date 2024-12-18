Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports over 23.5 bcm of natural gas in 2024

Azerbaijan exports over 23.5 bcm of natural gas in 2024
Azerbaijan exported more than 23.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas between January and November 2024.

The total value of the exported natural gas surpassed $7.6 billion during this period, News.az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

However, the volume of natural gas exports decreased by 3.5%, while its value dropped by 40.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

Natural gas represented 31.24% of Azerbaijan's overall exports.

Throughout January-November 2024, Azerbaijan’s total trade volume with other countries amounted to $43.109 billion.

