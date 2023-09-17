Azerbaijan reiterates readiness to ensure parallel use of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the parallel use of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads with due regard to the requirements of its legislation, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Hajizada recalled that the proposal for the parallel usage of the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads in coordination with Azerbaijan has been promoted by Azerbaijan for a long time and was widely discussed at various levels.

“Unfortunately, notwithstanding the reached agreements, as well as the calls of international partners, Armenia and the puppet regime it created in the Garabagh region, prevented implementation of such passage,” he noted.

“Today, ICRC appealed to Azerbaijan and provided preliminary information on the agreement of the Armenian side on receiving cargo via Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads in parallel on September 18. Presenting of an official note verbale regarding this issue by ICRC to Azerbaijan is expected soon. As it was noted earlier, Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the parallel use of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads with due regard to the requirements of its legislation,” Hajizada added.

News.Az