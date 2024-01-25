Azerbaijan extends arrest term for Armenian separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, Ghukasyan, Saakyan, and others by four months

Azerbaijan extends arrest term for Armenian separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, Ghukasyan, Saakyan, and others by four months

Azerbaijan extends arrest term for Armenian separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, Ghukasyan, Saakyan, and others by four months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Prosecutor's Office conducted procedural management and reviewed submissions by the prosecutor regarding the extension arrest term for Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, who served as the "presidents" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, former "minister of foreign affairs" David Babayan, "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, and generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan.

A total of 15 members of the separatist regime were detained as part of a criminal case conducted by a joint investigation team led by the General Prosecutor's Office, consisting of professional employees from the Military Prosecutor's Office, State Security Service, State Border Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other investigative agencies.

Following a court decision, the arrest term for the Armenian separatists has been extended by four months.

News.Az