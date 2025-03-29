Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan extended condolences over a deadly earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

“We express condolences to those who have been affected by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Myanmar and Thailand,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely hope for the earliest possible return to normalcy for those affected by the disaster, and for the recovery and restoration of the affected regions,” the ministry stated.

At least 1,002 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday. More than 2,300 people have been wounded and hundreds are still missing after the magnitude 7.7 quake, with rescue efforts continuing.

The tremor in Myanmar also rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people, and other parts of Thailand.

Ten people have died in Bangkok as a result of the earthquake, according to Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

Eight of the victims were killed when a 30-storey building that was under construction collapsed, also trapping 43 workers, police and medics said. Rescue workers said a further 117 people were missing.

News.Az