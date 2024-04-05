Azerbaijan extends detention of French citizen accused of spying

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan court has upheld the motion filed by the Main Investigation Directorate of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service to extend the detention of French national Martin Ryan accused of espionage, News.Az reports.

Thus, the Sabail District Court has made a detention to extend the detention of the French citizen for another 4 months.

Martin Ryan was detained in Baku by State Security Service officers on December 4 last year.

s a result of the criminal investigation, two employees of the French Embassy were declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan for activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status and contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The case uncovered a wide spy network of French intelligence, including individuals embedded in prestigious international organizations.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, Martin Rian's father, Richard Ryan, commented on the growing scandal against the French intelligence services and blamed French intelligence for the incident.

News.Az