Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime till May 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime until May 4, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

Under the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 18, 2020, in accordance with Article 25 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety", the special quarantine regime applied in the country was extended until 00.00 on May 4, 2020.

In this regard, all measures mentioned in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 124 dated April 2, 2020, including restrictions on entry and exit to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan by land and air transport, local air flights excluding cargo transportation, as well as suspension of classes in educational institutions are extended until 00:00 on May 4.

In addition, a phased exit plan from the extended quarantine regime will be prepared and presented to the public next week.

At the same time, after analyzing the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, it is quite possible that during the extended quarantine regime the restrictions imposed in certain areas will be eased.

News.Az

News.Az