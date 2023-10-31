Azerbaijan extradites 4 wanted persons from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people on the international wanted list have been extradited from Russia to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office granted the request of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for the extradition of 4 Azerbaijani citizens - Habib Kaltayev, Maharram Miriyev, Rashad Taghiyev, and Jamshid Bedirzade.

Gabib Kaltayev was put on the international wanted list in connection with substantial suspicions of participation in armed conflicts outside of Azerbaijan and in preparations carried out for this purpose, Maharram Miriyev - in connection with hooliganism, Rashad Taghiyev, and Jamshid Bedirzade - in committing fraud causing damage on a large scale size.

The above-mentioned persons were detained in Russia and on October 30, 2023, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, brought to Azerbaijan.

News.Az