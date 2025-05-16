Azerbaijan eyes application of green technologies in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has convened the 9th meeting of the working group tasked with coordinating and monitoring the application of green technologies and energy efficiency standards in the country's liberated territories.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Working Group Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the extensive restoration and reconstruction work taking place in these regions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

He emphasized the central role of the “green energy zone” concept in these efforts and welcomed the increasing integration of modern, energy-efficient solutions and renewable energy sources. The minister noted that the construction of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants would significantly contribute to the transformation of Karabakh and East Zangezur into a model green energy region.

The working group’s secretariat presented a report on progress made since the last meeting, including the results of recent monitoring missions conducted this year across 11 towns and villages in Karabakh and East Zangezur. The report provided detailed data on the current state of solar panels and collectors, LED lighting systems, electric vehicle charging stations, smart benches, and the use of thermal insulation materials and energy-efficient lighting.

A presentation was also delivered on the mechanism for installing rooftop solar panels on private homes and public buildings. It outlined the technical requirements, implementation stages, and potential for scaling the project more broadly.

Participants also exchanged views on improving the energy supply of boiler houses in Shusha and discussed future steps in this area.

The meeting brought together representatives of various government bodies, including the special representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, the Shusha City State Reserve Administration, Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, and the Social Development Fund for Internally Displaced Persons.

News.Az