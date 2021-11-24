Azerbaijan, Finland discuss prospects for development of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to the country Kirsti Narinen, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Referring to the meeting with his Finnish counterpart on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister Bayramov underlined the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Finland.

Ambassador Narinen, in turn, said she had recently a very interesting meeting with the president of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat also hailed her recent meeting with members of the Friendship Group with Finland in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament).

Finland is interested in the establishment of peace in the region, said Ambassador Narinen, expressing her country’s readiness to contribute to the future peaceful development of the region.

The parties then discussed prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, environment and education.

They also exchanged views on regional security and numerous issues of mutual interest.

