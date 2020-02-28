Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds meeting with Azerbaijan`s minister of education

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF) has held a meeting on “Education reforms: a role for the private sector” with Minister of Educati

The meeting was attended by representatives of the embassies, governmental agencies as well as directors and representatives of the member companies.

The event started with opening remarks by Zibar Huseynova, Managing Director of the CCIAF and Teyba Guliyeva, Chair of the CCIAF Board. They welcomed guests and thank the minister for accepting the invitation. Following them, Zacharie Gross, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in education and he added that this event indicated the development of relations between the two countries in the field of business, education, and economy.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the latest educational reforms, international cooperation of the Ministry, the increasing number of vocational educational training, and prospects of cooperation between private sectors and educational institutions. He stressed that business owners, public educational institutions should establish close cooperation in order to implement successful reforms, prepare young people to meet the demands of the labor market. Noting the CCIAF active participation in this regard, he expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the Chamber and he added that MoU signing between the UFAZ, member of the CCIAF, and other member companies is a positive outcome of this activity.

Executive Director of UFAZ Vazeh Asgarov talked about the latest activities of the university, its relations with French companies and a new master’s degree. President of ADA University Foundation Natig Hajiyev gave information about the international cooperation of the university, its strategic plan, graduate programs, and executive education.

The meeting was followed by the Q&A session and networking later.

CCIAF has been operating since 2016 and the main aim is to promote mutual economic and friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the French Republic. CCIAF’s mission is to provide its members with unique networking opportunities including monthly business meetings, representing the members’ interests by playing an advocacy role and proactively addressing issues that affect both its members and the wider business community and offer the members assistance in promoting their business through the platform. Currently, the CCIAF has 60+ members, which are the prominent Azerbaijani, French and international companies.

News.Az

News.Az