Azerbaijan, France explore ways of boosting cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s minister of culture Abulfas Garayev has met with his French counterpart Françoise Nyssen to discuss the ways of developing cultural cooperation.

Garayev said that four agreements on cultural cooperation have been signed between the two countries, AzVision reports. The minister underlined that Azerbaijan implements vital projects aimed at developing cultural cooperation with France. He said that the days of Azerbaijani culture were arranged in a number of French regions in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He stressed the necessity of widening relations in the fields of culture, particularly between libraries and museums. The minister invited his French counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.

Nyssen stressed the importance of implementation of joint projects in the future.

News.Az

News.Az